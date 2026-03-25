AIADMK Moves Ahead: Candidate List and Seat-Sharing Dynamics Heat Up Tamil Nadu's Political Arena

In a significant move, AIADMK has jumped ahead of its political adversary, DMK, by releasing its initial list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Spearheaded by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is campaigning for re-election from Edappadi, AIADMK is showing robust political maneuvering.

Palaniswami recently secured seat-sharing agreements with major allies like BJP, PMK, and AMMK, solidifying AIADMK's electoral footing. This strategic planning was crowned by the unveiling of a detailed 297-point election manifesto. Meanwhile, DMK continues to finalize its alliances but has yet to announce a manifesto or candidate list.

AIADMK's candidate lineup boasts seasoned politicians, including former ministers and influential party figures, showcasing their resolve to lead with experience. As the election date nears, the party's rapid developments underscore a competitive political landscape in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)