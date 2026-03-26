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Israel's New Lebanon Strategy: Buffer Zones and Occupation

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified calls for mass evacuations in Lebanon. Israel plans a new 'security zone' in the south to protect against rocket attacks. Many fear this will lead to long-term occupation and significant displacement, echoing past conflicts. Tensions remain high as political and military strategies unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:30 IST
Israel's New Lebanon Strategy: Buffer Zones and Occupation
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  • Lebanon

In an escalation reminiscent of past regional conflicts, Israel has intensified its military operations in Lebanon, citing the need to establish a security buffer. This move is intended to protect northern Israeli communities from persistent rocket assaults by Hezbollah.

The proposed 'security zone,' extending up to the Litani River, suggests a long-term military presence. Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, likened the strategy to recent operations in Gaza, where Israeli forces conducted extensive demolitions and displacements.

This latest military initiative has displaced over a million people, raising concerns of another prolonged occupation. Political voices in Israel describe expansive objectives, sparking fears of enduring territorial control and further destabilization. Talks between Lebanon and Israel show little promise of resolution amid these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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