China-India Relations: A Call for Harmony Amid Global Challenges
Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong emphasized that China and India's economic successes are due to their own efforts, dismissing claims of external aid. He urged both nations to support each other's growth and combat divisive narratives while strengthening ties amid global challenges.
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- India
In a recent address, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong emphasized that China and India's impressive economic growth stems from their own people's hard work, countering allegations that external forces fuelled their progress. His remarks countered US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau's claims that past US economic support to China was a 'mistake.'
Speaking at the 14th China-India Youth Dialogue, Xu underscored the need for both countries to foster harmony and cooperation. He stressed that some entities benefit from discord and hoped for better bilateral relations to realize what he termed the 'Dragon-Elephant Tango.'
Xu advocated for intensified communication between China and India, positioning them as leading voices in the Global South. He urged the nations to protect developing countries' rights amid rising unilateralism and power politics, fostering a future of peaceful coexistence and mutual progress.
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