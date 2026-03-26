Chinese Envoy Urges Sino-Indian Unity to Champion Global South

Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong has underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation between China and India to safeguard the rights of the Global South and to prevent a regression to lawlessness on the global stage. Addressing the 4th China-India Youth Dialogue held in the national capital, Xu emphasized the similar developmental trajectories of the two nations, noting significant achievements built on the efforts of their people and international collaboration.

Advocating for a collaborative stance internationally, Xu highlighted the critical roles China and India play within the Global South. He noted that both countries should enhance dialogue and coordination to protect the rights of developing nations and lead them toward greater advancement. Emphasizing Eastern wisdom, he stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and mutual learning to avert a return to the 'law of the jungle'.

Xu pointed out that both China and India are undergoing significant transformations, highlighting the importance of independent development coupled with mutually beneficial cooperation. He identified innovation as crucial for future engagement, citing China's advancements in artificial intelligence and technology. Similarly, he acknowledged India's focus on AI development. Encouraging youth leadership, Xu called for deeper Sino-Indian engagement in fields like artificial intelligence, digital economy, and green technology.

Xu also touched on cultural exchanges, noting the integration of Chinese online games, web series, and literature into the lives of Indian youth since his arrival in the country. He remarked on the growing influence of Chinese lifestyle trends among Indian young people. Xu attributed the strengthening bilateral relations to recent high-level diplomatic meetings, which have spurred improvements in exchanges and cooperation across various sectors between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)