Political Spotlight: Excise Duty Cut – Relief or Rhetoric?

The Congress has voiced concerns over the government's recent excise duty cuts, claiming they do not translate into tangible relief for consumers. The excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 3 per litre and diesel exempted entirely, yet prices at the pump remain unaffected.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress media and publicity department, argued that the relief exists merely in headlines and not in practice. He criticized the government, accusing it of misleading citizens rather than offering genuine economic reprieve.

Oil Marketing Companies, already reeling from financial strains due to global unrest, receive minimal burden-sharing from the government. This development coincides with fluctuating global oil prices, which directly impact India, a nation heavily reliant on imported crude.

(With inputs from agencies.)