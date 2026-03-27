Political Accusations and Secular Allegiance in Kerala

In a press conference on Friday, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed allegations by Congress leader V D Satheesan that he won the 1977 election with RSS support. Vijayan accused the Congress of fostering alliances with the BJP and RSS, countering that CPI(M) consistently opposed communal forces.

Vijayan highlighted the LDF's efforts in welfare projects, including the LIFE Mission, aimed at providing housing for the landless and homeless. He criticized the Congress for misusing disaster relief funds and creating communal divisions, asserting Kerala's commitment to secularism.

Refuting allegations of discontent within the CPI(M) or LDF, Vijayan detailed successful projects for fishing communities and coastal protection. He assured voters of LDF's integrity and criticised opposition for broken promises, reaffirming confidence in an LDF victory in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)