Political Intrigues: The Election Mystery of M K Muneer

CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem has raised concerns over the absence of IUML leader M K Muneer in the recent Assembly elections, alleging Jamaat-e-Islami's intervention blocked his candidacy.

Despite IUML's official stance citing health reasons for Muneer's non-participation, Kareem suggests it's a politically motivated decision influenced by Jamaat-e-Islami.

This situation has sparked debate, with Muneer previously standing against Jamaat-e-Islami's electoral influence, accusing it of religion-based politics akin to the RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)