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Political Intrigues: The Election Mystery of M K Muneer

CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem has criticized IUML's decision to not field M K Muneer in the recent elections, attributing it to the influence of Jamaat-e-Islami. Despite IUML's health-related explanations, Kareem suggests political maneuvering was at play. Muneer, a key IUML leader, had previously opposed Jamaat-e-Islami's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:10 IST
Political Intrigues: The Election Mystery of M K Muneer
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem has raised concerns over the absence of IUML leader M K Muneer in the recent Assembly elections, alleging Jamaat-e-Islami's intervention blocked his candidacy.

Despite IUML's official stance citing health reasons for Muneer's non-participation, Kareem suggests it's a politically motivated decision influenced by Jamaat-e-Islami.

This situation has sparked debate, with Muneer previously standing against Jamaat-e-Islami's electoral influence, accusing it of religion-based politics akin to the RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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