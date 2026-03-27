Polls and Perils: Tensions Mount in Bengal's Political Cauldron

The upcoming elections in West Bengal's Dinhata and Sitalkuchi constituencies inspire unease as residents brace for potential political violence. Not unfamiliar with violent clashes, these regions have seen their fair share of political turmoil in past elections.

The Dinhata constituency, under the watchful eye of TMC's three-term MLA Udayan Guha, is particularly tense. Guha's narrow defeat in 2021 and subsequent by-poll victory highlight the area's contentious political landscape. Meanwhile, citizenship issues concerning SIR-affected residents and former enclaves add to the election's complexity.

Nearby, in Sitalkuchi, previous polling day violence casts a long shadow. With both TMC and BJP fielding new candidates, the political dynamics shift yet again. Local apprehensions persist as the Election Commission faces the formidable task of ensuring a peaceful election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)