Left Menu

Polls and Perils: Tensions Mount in Bengal's Political Cauldron

As polling day looms in West Bengal's Dinhata and Sitalkuchi constituencies, anxieties rise amid fears of political violence. The past elections have been marred by violent skirmishes between TMC and BJP supporters. Voter rolls disputes and historical enclave issues add to the tensions in these politically charged areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:12 IST
Polls and Perils: Tensions Mount in Bengal's Political Cauldron
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming elections in West Bengal's Dinhata and Sitalkuchi constituencies inspire unease as residents brace for potential political violence. Not unfamiliar with violent clashes, these regions have seen their fair share of political turmoil in past elections.

The Dinhata constituency, under the watchful eye of TMC's three-term MLA Udayan Guha, is particularly tense. Guha's narrow defeat in 2021 and subsequent by-poll victory highlight the area's contentious political landscape. Meanwhile, citizenship issues concerning SIR-affected residents and former enclaves add to the election's complexity.

Nearby, in Sitalkuchi, previous polling day violence casts a long shadow. With both TMC and BJP fielding new candidates, the political dynamics shift yet again. Local apprehensions persist as the Election Commission faces the formidable task of ensuring a peaceful election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Export tax on diesel and ATF to yield Rs 1,500 crore in a fortnight: CBIC chairman.

Export tax on diesel and ATF to yield Rs 1,500 crore in a fortnight: CBIC ch...

 Global
2
Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising US Rate Expectations

Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising US Rate Expectations

 Global
3
BJP Accuses Punjab Government of Failing to Curb Illegal Mining in Siswan River

BJP Accuses Punjab Government of Failing to Curb Illegal Mining in Siswan Ri...

 India
4
Voices of Descent: Tunisian Families Demand Justice

Voices of Descent: Tunisian Families Demand Justice

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026