NDA Allies Unveil Candidates for Tamil Nadu Showdown
On Friday, two NDA constituents revealed their candidates for Tamil Nadu's April 23rd elections. Among them, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) will contest using BJP's Lotus symbol, while the Indiya Jananayaka Katchi chose AIADMK's Two Leaves. Challenges arise as allies strategize for the crucial political face-off.
- Country:
- India
In a critical move ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu elections, two NDA allies announced their candidates on Friday, marking a significant step in the electoral contest. Utilizing BJP's Lotus symbol, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) unveiled nominees for five constituencies, while Indiya Jananayaka Katchi opted for AIADMK's Two Leaves in two segments.
Former Union Minister GK Vasan, aligning with BJP's visual branding, disclosed the names of TMC-M's candidates, suggesting synchrony with public sentiment favoring the AIADMK-led NDA coalition. Vasan highlighted the strategic value of the BJP's emblem, manifesting unity within the alliance.
Simultaneously, Ravi Pachamuthu of the IJK, accompanied by its founder Pariventhar, reinforced their party's stance by selecting contenders for Pallavaram and Kunnam constituencies, confident of their symbolic representation amidst a backdrop of political auspiciousness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- Tamil Nadu
- polls
- candidates
- TMC-M
- IJK
- AIADMK
- BJP
- Lotus
- Two Leaves
ALSO READ
AIADMK Unveils Second Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Elections
TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains some sitting MLAs.
TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains sitting MLAs.
TMC-M Reveals Candidates with Auspicious Timing
TMC-M Announces Candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections