Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Seat-Sharing Strategy

In a sharp critique, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of unfair seat-sharing negotiations with its allies. He claimed that long-standing partners were given fewer seats than new allies, a move he described as unveiling the 'true nature' of the DMK.

Palaniswami highlighted the contrast with AIADMK-led NDA, which finalized constituency allocations in just four days. He also criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin's assertion of ideological unity in the DMK's alliances, pointing out divergent stances in Kerala and Puducherry.

Addressing an election rally, he cautioned against actors entering politics, stating that 'real life is very hard' compared to the imagination-dominated reel life, warning people not to be deceived by cinematic portrayals.

(With inputs from agencies.)