Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Fake News: New Law in the Pipeline

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, prompted by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, is pushing for a new legislative framework to combat the escalating threat of fake news. The call for action follows a pertinent debate driven by BJP legislator Ranbir Singh Pathania, highlighting the detrimental consequences of misinformation on governance, social order, and cybersecurity.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary emphasized the government's commitment to crafting stringent measures against the spread of misinformation, stressing the need for a robust Jammu and Kashmir for the strength of the nation. The Assembly acknowledged the pervasive impact of unregulated social media, with Rather advocating for a thorough examination of existing laws nationwide before introducing a specific bill.

Minister Satish Sharma, among others, participated in the crucial discourse, calling attention to misinformation campaigns that have plagued public perception and calling for heightened accountability and regulatory mechanisms. The discussion underscored the media's role in maintaining societal trust, urging support for credible journalism while penalizing the purveyors of false information.

(With inputs from agencies.)