Left Menu

Debate Over Disruption: Radhakrishnan Advocates Truthful Journalism

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasizes the importance of debate over disruptions for effective decision-making in a democracy. He calls for truthful journalism and inclusive development, highlighting the significant role of media in presenting national and global events from an Indian perspective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:52 IST
Debate Over Disruption: Radhakrishnan Advocates Truthful Journalism
Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of productive debate over disruptive actions for effective decision-making in the nation's interest.

Addressing the challenges faced during parliamentary sessions, he underscored the need for truth in journalism and inclusive development that reaches every corner of the country.

Radhakrishnan hailed leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Abraham Lincoln for uplifting the marginalized, while highlighting the media's role in fostering balanced narratives that reflect both challenges and achievements from an Indian perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran-Linked Hackers Target FBI Director's Emails: A Cybersecurity Breach Revealed

Iran-Linked Hackers Target FBI Director's Emails: A Cybersecurity Breach Rev...

 Global
2
Anticipation Builds for Diamond League's Season Opener in Doha

Anticipation Builds for Diamond League's Season Opener in Doha

 Qatar
3
Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike Looms Amid Contract Dispute

Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike Looms Amid Contract Dispute

 Global
4
Marco Rubio Asserts U.S. Success in Iran Operation Without Ground Troops

Marco Rubio Asserts U.S. Success in Iran Operation Without Ground Troops

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026