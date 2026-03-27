Debate Over Disruption: Radhakrishnan Advocates Truthful Journalism
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasizes the importance of debate over disruptions for effective decision-making in a democracy. He calls for truthful journalism and inclusive development, highlighting the significant role of media in presenting national and global events from an Indian perspective.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of productive debate over disruptive actions for effective decision-making in the nation's interest.
Addressing the challenges faced during parliamentary sessions, he underscored the need for truth in journalism and inclusive development that reaches every corner of the country.
Radhakrishnan hailed leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Abraham Lincoln for uplifting the marginalized, while highlighting the media's role in fostering balanced narratives that reflect both challenges and achievements from an Indian perspective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Radhakrishnan
- debate
- disruption
- journalism
- democracy
- truth
- media
- development
- India
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Delhi Dreams: Transforming into a Media and Entertainment Hub
Kashmir Legislators Demand Immediate Restoration of Security Escorts
Unveiling the Truth: Identifying the Disappeared
Iran state media says nuclear facilities, including heavy-water plant and yellowcake production plant have been targeted, reports AP.
Indonesia's Crackdown on Underage Social Media Use