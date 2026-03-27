Debate Over Disruption: Radhakrishnan Advocates Truthful Journalism

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of productive debate over disruptive actions for effective decision-making in the nation's interest.

Addressing the challenges faced during parliamentary sessions, he underscored the need for truth in journalism and inclusive development that reaches every corner of the country.

Radhakrishnan hailed leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Abraham Lincoln for uplifting the marginalized, while highlighting the media's role in fostering balanced narratives that reflect both challenges and achievements from an Indian perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)