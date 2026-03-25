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Argentina Moves to Revise Foreign Ownership Limits on Rural Land

Argentina's government plans to introduce a bill to Congress aimed at altering foreign ownership limits on rural land, said Cabinet Chief Manuel Adorni. The proposed changes align with the administration's pro-market reforms to attract foreign investments in sectors like oil, mining, and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:15 IST
Argentina Moves to Revise Foreign Ownership Limits on Rural Land
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Argentina's government announced plans to present a new bill to Congress that will change foreign ownership limits on rural lands, according to Cabinet Chief Manuel Adorni.

Speaking at a news conference, Adorni emphasized that sectors such as oil, mining, and agriculture demand substantial terrains, making the reforms crucial. President Javier Milei's administration is keen on liberalizing the market to attract foreign capital by reducing interventionist policies and deregulating key sectors.

"Currently, leading international investors view Argentina as a historic opportunity for investment," Adorni stated, highlighting the administration's endeavors to invigorate the country's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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