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Justice in the Balance: Controversy Surrounds Congress Amid Assault Allegations

Ramesh Pisharody, Congress candidate and actor, asserts justice for a woman accusing a former party councillor of sexual assault won't impact party's poll prospects. The accused, associated with Pisharody's campaign, faces criticism from rival parties. Pisharody calls for punishment of the culprit while emphasizing individual actions don't reflect party stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:25 IST
Justice in the Balance: Controversy Surrounds Congress Amid Assault Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Ramesh Pisharody, the Congress candidate from Palakkad, has reiterated the need for justice for a woman who accused a former party councillor of sexual assault. Despite the severity of the allegations, Pisharody believes that it will not affect the party's chances in the upcoming Assembly elections on April 9.

Pisharody has distanced himself from the accused, Prashob C Valsan, stating he only recognized Valsan from campaign events and did not know him personally. He has called for stern action against Valsan if found guilty, highlighting that individual misdeeds should not tarnish the party's reputation.

The accusations have sparked criticism from both the BJP and LDF, who allege that Valsan is closely linked to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The victim has filed complaints with the police and the chief minister, fueling ongoing political debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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