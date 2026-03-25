Election Battle Lines: UDF vs LDF in Kerala

In the Kerala Assembly elections, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has positioned Pinarayi Vijayan as its chief ministerial candidate, although the Communist Party of India (Marxist) hasn't made it official. Meanwhile, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has several leaders in the race, with Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala considered a key contender.

Chennithala emphasized that the Congress party's focus is on securing victory, rather than naming a chief ministerial face before the election. Despite being an aspirant, he stressed that the UDF victory is paramount, a decision to be finalized by the party post-election.

The senior Congress leader also accused the ruling LDF of forming an 'unholy alliance' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to undermine Congress, a strategy he believes will not succeed in the upcoming polls. He asserted that Congress has strong community support and is committed to addressing financial issues like the KSRTC's debt.