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AIMIM and JUP Forge Strategic Alliance for West Bengal Elections

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced a strategic alliance with Humayun Kabir's JUP for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The partnership aims to bolster independent political leadership for the Muslim minority in the state, with both leaders planning rallies and campaigning until the elections scheduled for April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:17 IST
AIMIM and JUP Forge Strategic Alliance for West Bengal Elections
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday unveiled his party's strategic alliance with Humayun Kabir's Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Owaisi stressed the aim of fostering independent political leadership for the state's Muslim minority.

Owaisi highlighted the challenges faced by regions lacking minority political representation, citing government data that shows poor development in areas with insufficient Muslim leadership. He announced plans for joint rallies and public meetings with Kabir, marking the alliance's active campaign presence.

The elections are set for April 2026, with Owaisi and Kabir scheduled to address key constituencies across West Bengal. Both leaders affirmed that the partnership extends beyond current elections, aiming for future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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