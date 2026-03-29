Vijay's Political Debut: A Generational Shift in Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay, entering politics, declared candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 elections. He will contest from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East), marking his debut in Tamil Nadu's electoral fray. The announcement came at a gathering of party workers at a hotel in Chennai.

Vijay emphasized a strong youth-oriented agenda, aimed at fostering a drug-free Tamil Nadu and supporting young professionals with collateral-free loans and internship opportunities. He underlined his party TVK's commitment to integrity in governance and its focus on battling the incumbent DMK-led alliance, which he labeled as merely a 'patch-up'.

Introducing a range of economic incentives, Vijay promised employment assistance programs and reforms in state recruitment processes. His proposals aim to encourage local employment and entrepreneurship, presenting a robust alternative for voters, especially Gen Z, ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)