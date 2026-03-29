AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Overseat Allotment and Flood Mismanagement

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK General Secretary, has voiced confidence in the unity of his party's alliance, dismissing any dissatisfaction over seat allocation for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. In contrast, he criticized the DMK-led alliance for its protracted seat-sharing discussions, spanning 23 days with conflicts.

Palaniswami pointed out internal disagreements within the DMK-Congress coalition, suggesting the Congress almost left the alliance. Highlighting AIADMK's own campaign drive 'Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom,' he addressed the media in a coastal district visit, where he also lamented the DMK's governance failures.

Citing heavy rains in 2023 that led to severe flooding, Palaniswami sharply criticized the DMK for not taking preventive measures, despite alerts from the Meteorological Department. He also condemned the state of law and order in Tamil Nadu, citing a recent incident as indicative of broader issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)