AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Overseat Allotment and Flood Mismanagement
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the DMK over prolonged seat-sharing discussions and poor flood management in Tamil Nadu. He assured there was no dissatisfaction in the AIADMK alliance and highlighted campaign efforts. Palaniswami blamed the DMK for ineffective flood responses and deteriorating law and order.
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Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK General Secretary, has voiced confidence in the unity of his party's alliance, dismissing any dissatisfaction over seat allocation for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. In contrast, he criticized the DMK-led alliance for its protracted seat-sharing discussions, spanning 23 days with conflicts.
Palaniswami pointed out internal disagreements within the DMK-Congress coalition, suggesting the Congress almost left the alliance. Highlighting AIADMK's own campaign drive 'Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom,' he addressed the media in a coastal district visit, where he also lamented the DMK's governance failures.
Citing heavy rains in 2023 that led to severe flooding, Palaniswami sharply criticized the DMK for not taking preventive measures, despite alerts from the Meteorological Department. He also condemned the state of law and order in Tamil Nadu, citing a recent incident as indicative of broader issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)