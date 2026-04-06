Jharkhand Dominates Tamil Nadu with 8-1 Victory in Hockey Championship

In a commanding performance, Jharkhand overpowered Tamil Nadu with an 8-1 victory in a Division A match of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026, held in Rajgir on Monday.

The match saw standout performances from Jharkhand's Jaysan Kandulna, who netted twice, along with Sanjeet Bhengra, Sukhu Guria, Karan Kumar, Sunil Bhengra, Arpan Panna, and Tani Ashish Purti, who all contributed to the tally. Tamil Nadu's lone goal came from Sanjay in the 53rd minute.

While Jharkhand shone in Division A, the day also saw victories from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Division B was marked by successful outings for Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)