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Vadra Accuses LDF of Striking a Controversial Deal with BJP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala has made a 'deal' with the BJP, compromising ideology and accountability, to maintain power. She accused the BJP of harassing minorities and pointed to silence over Sabarimala as evidence of their agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:19 IST
Vadra Accuses LDF of Striking a Controversial Deal with BJP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala of forming a controversial 'deal' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

Speaking at a campaign meeting in Peravoor, Vadra alleged that the LDF has sacrificed its ideology and accountability to stay in power, partnering with a party that she claims harasses minorities, particularly Christians.

Highlighting the incident in Sabarimala as a case in point, Vadra pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, suggesting a tacit understanding between the parties. She also remarked on the apparent lack of accountability and alleged arrogance within the LDF government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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