Vadra Accuses LDF of Striking a Controversial Deal with BJP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala has made a 'deal' with the BJP, compromising ideology and accountability, to maintain power. She accused the BJP of harassing minorities and pointed to silence over Sabarimala as evidence of their agreement.
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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala of forming a controversial 'deal' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.
Speaking at a campaign meeting in Peravoor, Vadra alleged that the LDF has sacrificed its ideology and accountability to stay in power, partnering with a party that she claims harasses minorities, particularly Christians.
Highlighting the incident in Sabarimala as a case in point, Vadra pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, suggesting a tacit understanding between the parties. She also remarked on the apparent lack of accountability and alleged arrogance within the LDF government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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