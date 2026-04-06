TMC's Banerjee Rallies Against Congress: A Call to Protect Bengal from BJP Influence

TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has made a strong appeal urging voters to reject the Congress party, claiming it only aids the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a rally in Jalangi, Murshidabad district, he accused Congress of colluding with BJP and Left parties, cautioning that voting for them would split the anti-BJP votes.

Banerjee highlighted the role of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in exposing the nexus between the Election Commission and BJP, especially regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He assured that TMC is committed to safeguarding citizens' voting rights and would support those disenfranchised to ensure their names are reinstated.

Asserting a bold stance, Banerjee accused the BJP and other factions of inflaming communal tensions ahead of the state elections, set for April 23 and April 29. He warned opposition parties spreading misinformation and emphasized that the voters of Bengal would deliver a decisive response on May 4. Elections for all 294 Assembly seats will take place in two phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)