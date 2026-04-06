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BJP's Ideological Growth: A Journey from Jana Sangh to Power

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on the BJP's 43rd Foundation Day, emphasizing its growth story as rooted in ideology rather than power. Highlighting key leaders and achievements, he noted the party's resilience and dedication. He announced upcoming events and initiatives honoring historical figures and enhancing public spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:27 IST
BJP's Ideological Growth: A Journey from Jana Sangh to Power
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On the BJP's 43rd Foundation Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the party's growth, attributing its success to ideological roots rather than power ambitions. Speaking at the Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath praised the resolve of 'antyodaya to rashtroday'—uplifting the marginalized and elevating the nation.

The chief minister honored the party's ideological inspirations, including leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He stressed the BJP's emergence as the world's largest political party, driven by 'Nation First' values and its commitment to service and dedication. The journey reflects the spirit of nation-building and unity, as established by historical figures like Mookerjee.

Adityanath also outlined upcoming events, including cleanliness drives and beautification projects around statues of key figures. His address underscored the importance of resilience and unity in facing challenges, celebrating the party's historical journey and achievements under leaders like Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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