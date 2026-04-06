Intense Battles Loom in Candidates Tournament Amidst High Stakes

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa faces a decisive moment as he competes against Anish Giri in the eighth round of the Candidates Tournament. Praggnanandhaa aims to rejuvenate his campaign after a string of five draws and one loss, starting strong but failing to secure a desired second victory.

The tournament's prominent player is Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov, who has continued his remarkable form from last year. Sindarov stands confidently at the top with six points, maintaining a 1.5-point lead over nearest rival Fabiano Caruana from the United States.

On the women's side, Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine unexpectedly leads with 4.5 points. The tournament continues to be fiercely contested, with Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali and other prominent players battling for crucial wins.