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Karnataka's Political Stability: CM Siddaramaiah to Complete Term

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirms that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in his role for the full term. While addressing leadership rumors, he emphasized that decisions on political changes are made by the central party leadership. Parameshwara also addressed issues about the state's LPG allocation from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:43 IST
Karnataka's Political Stability: CM Siddaramaiah to Complete Term
Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing speculations about a potential leadership shift in Karnataka's government, Home Minister G Parameshwara affirmed on Tuesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain in his position for the entirety of the current term. Speaking to journalists in Bengaluru, Parameshwara declined rumors about any impending change in leadership, making it clear that such decisions are typically under the purview of the party's central command.

He pointed out that senior party officials closely monitor and assess political developments, including deliberations among high-ranking leaders, and these assessments eventually inform leadership decisions. Parameshwara also addressed concerns about the state's LPG distribution issues, announcing that Karnataka has formally approached the Centre for an equitable distribution.

In response to media inquiries, Parameshwara reiterated the central leadership's role in major political restructuring and urged against daily speculations. Addressing the LPG situation, he detailed the state's request for equal allocation, highlighting that communications with the Centre are ongoing, facilitated by KH Muniyappa. He indicated that post-election, a dedicated official might manage the LPG issue more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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