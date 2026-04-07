Congress MP Venugopal Alleges Kerala CM's Secret 'Deal' with BJP

In a sensational political development, Congress MP and General Secretary KC Venugopal has confronted Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging a secret 'deal' with the BJP's top brass. Venugopal penned an open letter, urging the CM to clarify the reasons behind his purportedly clandestine meetings with several senior BJP figures and Union Ministers.

As the Kerala Assembly elections approach, Venugopal has intensified his party's critique of the ruling LDF, often referred to as the 'B-team' of the BJP by the Congress-led UDF. The Congress leader reprimanded Vijayan for enforcing the Centre's PM SHRI scheme despite tensions with LDF ally CPI, questioning the CM's dedication to his labor movement roots and coalition loyalty.

Venugopal's scathing letter highlights numerous allegations, from routine interactions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to partisan compromises in labor policies. He accused Vijayan of prioritizing personal interests over party integrity and cooperating with the BJP for personal gains, reminding readers of the CM's controversial past, including the SNC-Lavalin case.

(With inputs from agencies.)