Rajnath Singh Responds to Pakistan's Provocative Statements

In a firm rebuttal, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized recent remarks by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who suggested targeting Kolkata. Singh warned against such provocative statements, recalling the division of Pakistan 55 years ago and hinting at further possible divisions if threats towards Bengal were pursued.

Singh communicated his concerns in an interview with ANI, stressing that external aggression towards Bengal could lead to unforeseen consequences for Pakistan. This exchange follows Asif's comment about retaliatory strikes on Kolkata in response to potential Indian actions.

The remarks drew criticism from the Trinamool Congress, with party MP Abhishek Banerjee lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their silence. Banerjee accused them of being more focused on political campaigning than addressing threats to India's sovereignty, challenging them to take bold military actions against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)