Congress Unveils 'New Coin' for West Bengal: A Third Path
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes TMC and BJP as 'two sides of the same coin' and promotes Congress' solo campaign in West Bengal. Emphasizing the need for a 'third path,' Ramesh accuses BJP of defaming Rabindranath Tagore and challenges the electoral roll revision. The Congress aims to provide fresh alternatives in the upcoming elections.
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In a bold political move, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has positioned his party as a fresh alternative in West Bengal, critiquing the ruling TMC and the BJP as indistinguishable factions of the same entity.
Speaking at a press event unveiling the Congress manifesto, Ramesh heralded the party's decision to contest the state assembly elections independently, arguing that it would introduce a 'third path' divergent from the prevailing political landscape.
In a fierce rebuke, he accused the BJP of cultural disrespect towards Rabindranath Tagore and raised concerns about irregularities in the electoral roll revision process, asserting the Congress' commitment to inclusiveness and cultural integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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