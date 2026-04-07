Congress Unveils 'New Coin' for West Bengal: A Third Path

In a bold political move, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has positioned his party as a fresh alternative in West Bengal, critiquing the ruling TMC and the BJP as indistinguishable factions of the same entity.

Speaking at a press event unveiling the Congress manifesto, Ramesh heralded the party's decision to contest the state assembly elections independently, arguing that it would introduce a 'third path' divergent from the prevailing political landscape.

In a fierce rebuke, he accused the BJP of cultural disrespect towards Rabindranath Tagore and raised concerns about irregularities in the electoral roll revision process, asserting the Congress' commitment to inclusiveness and cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)