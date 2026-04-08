Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement

In a move aiming to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a tentative two-week suspension of military operations against Iran. This decision, supported by Israel, remains exclusive of any suspension of actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The agreement emerges from negotiations mediated by Pakistan, with both American and Iranian delegations meeting in Islamabad. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office expressed support conditional on Iran opening the Straits and ceasing its regional attacks.

Meanwhile, Tehran signaled its willingness to engage in the temporary ceasefire and negotiate broader agreements. The arrangement, shared via Trump's Truth Social account, primarily focuses on reaching a more comprehensive, peaceful resolution without compromising regional security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)