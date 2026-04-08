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Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump announces a temporary two-week suspension of military operations against Iran, a decision supported by Israel but excluding Hezbollah in Lebanon. The ceasefire, negotiated with Iranian officials in Islamabad, aims to de-escalate tensions while both sides negotiate broader agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:15 IST
Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement
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In a move aiming to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a tentative two-week suspension of military operations against Iran. This decision, supported by Israel, remains exclusive of any suspension of actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The agreement emerges from negotiations mediated by Pakistan, with both American and Iranian delegations meeting in Islamabad. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office expressed support conditional on Iran opening the Straits and ceasing its regional attacks.

Meanwhile, Tehran signaled its willingness to engage in the temporary ceasefire and negotiate broader agreements. The arrangement, shared via Trump's Truth Social account, primarily focuses on reaching a more comprehensive, peaceful resolution without compromising regional security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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