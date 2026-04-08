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Reviving Ties: China's Diplomatic Overtures to North Korea Post-Pandemic

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit North Korea to strengthen diplomatic relations that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His visit aims to resume communication and collaboration between China and North Korea, which have been strained due to various global events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:15 IST
Reviving Ties: China's Diplomatic Overtures to North Korea Post-Pandemic
Wang Yi

China is making efforts to rejuvenate its ties with North Korea as Foreign Minister Wang Yi prepares to visit the neighboring country on April 9-10. This visit marks a significant step towards rebuilding relations that have weakened amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine conflict.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that Wang's visit is aimed at strengthening strategic communication and cooperation with North Korea. In recent times, Pyongyang has stepped up its engagement with Moscow, a shift Beijing seeks to counteract with renewed diplomatic efforts.

Normalcy is returning, as evidenced by the resumption of passenger train services and flights between Beijing and Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently traveled to China for diplomatic discussions, underscoring Beijing's ongoing commitment to its longstanding ties with North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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