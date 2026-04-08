Political Showdown: Pawan Khera's Accusations Stir Controversy

The BJP lashed out at Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday, labeling him a 'scaredy-cat' after previously being viewed as Rahul Gandhi's 'lion.' This comes after Khera's allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, prompting a search by the Assam Police.

In response, Congress released a video asserting Khera's bravery and pressing Sarma to address corruption allegations instead of leveraging police intimidation. The political friction intensifies as both parties exchange accusations amidst upcoming polls in Assam.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dismissed Khera's claims as forged and called Khera's alleged retreat a joke, demanding he face the authorities openly. Meanwhile, the Congress decries Sarma's purported evasion and police involvement as diversions from serious inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)