Turbulent Tides: Gulf Tensions Show Fragile Ceasefire

The recent ceasefire between Iran, Israel, and the United States is showing signs of strain, evidenced by Iran's deployment of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon that have drawn international condemnation.

As tensions continue, peace talks hosted by Pakistan are set to commence, with tightened security measures in place in Islamabad.

The geopolitical uncertainty is mirrored in financial markets, with oil prices rising and Asian stocks retreating, highlighting the global economic impact of the ongoing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)