Sikkim's Political Alliance Paves Way for Uncontested Local Polls
The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and its ally BJP launched a joint campaign for urban local body polls in Sikkim, leading to 62 wards won uncontested. The SKM bagged 58 seats, while BJP secured four. The opposition raised concerns over reservation criteria, leading to a limited election fight.
- Country:
- India
The Himalayan state of Sikkim witnessed a significant political maneuver as the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), commenced a joint campaign for the upcoming urban local body polls.
The elections have been announced for all 63 wards across nine urban local bodies, including 21 under the Gangtok Municipal Corporation and 42 in other civic bodies. Remarkably, 62 of the 63 wards have been won uncontested, with the SKM and BJP securing seats without contention.
The opposition, including the Sikkim Democratic Front and the Citizen Action Party Sikkim, boycotted the elections, citing issues with reservation criteria. The focus now shifts to the election in the Diesel Power House ward, where an intense contest between BJP's Srijana Chettri and an Independent candidate is ongoing.
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