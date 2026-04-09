Youth Power: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, in his address at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region's Zone-7 conference, underscored the pivotal role of young MPs and MLAs in spearheading India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

He praised India's advancements in infrastructure and digital governance, noting the impact of initiatives like Digital India and Direct Benefit Transfer.

However, Harivansh also pointed to challenges such as energy security and global uncertainties, urging young legislators to lead with integrity and vision to convert these into opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)