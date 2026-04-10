Controversy Over 'Vande Mataram': BJP Accuses Congress of Disrespect
The BJP has criticized Congress for allegedly disrespecting the national song, 'Vande Mataram'. The dispute arose when Congress councillors reportedly refused to sing the song during a municipal budget discussion, citing religious reasons. BJP claims opposition prioritizes vote bank politics over national dignity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of disrespecting the national song, 'Vande Mataram'.
This controversy erupted after two Congress councillors in Indore reportedly refused to sing the patriotic song during a discussion on the municipal corporation's budget, citing religious restrictions.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, claiming they prioritize vote bank politics over national dignity, and criticized other parties backing the Congress's stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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