Controversy Over 'Vande Mataram': BJP Accuses Congress of Disrespect

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of disrespecting the national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

This controversy erupted after two Congress councillors in Indore reportedly refused to sing the patriotic song during a discussion on the municipal corporation's budget, citing religious restrictions.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, claiming they prioritize vote bank politics over national dignity, and criticized other parties backing the Congress's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)