Left Menu

Tipra Motha Party's Bold Bid for Tribal Council Dominance

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, confidently predicts victory in the April 12 elections for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). At an election rally, he encouraged voters to support TMP over the BJP ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, emphasizing TMP's dedication to tribal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:28 IST
Tipra Motha Party's Bold Bid for Tribal Council Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong declaration, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), asserted that the party will win a majority in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. TMP aims for victory in 24 out of 28 seats, strengthening their current control over the council.

During an election rally in Gandatwisa, Dhalai district, Debbarma urged voters not to support the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a coalition partner of the BJP-led state government. He claimed that a vote for the IPFT equates to aiding the BJP, calling for Tiprasa tribes to unify behind the TMP.

Debbarma argued that Chief Minister Manik Saha prioritizes party loyalty over tribal interests, contrasting this with TMP's commitment to putting tribal rights first. He expressed confidence that unity among the Tiprasa people would result in a triumph for TMP on April 17, when the election results are announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

 Global
3
Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Triple Tragedy

Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Triple Tragedy

 India
4
U.S.-China Relations: Complexity and Challenges

U.S.-China Relations: Complexity and Challenges

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026