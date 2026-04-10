Tipra Motha Party's Bold Bid for Tribal Council Dominance

In a strong declaration, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), asserted that the party will win a majority in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. TMP aims for victory in 24 out of 28 seats, strengthening their current control over the council.

During an election rally in Gandatwisa, Dhalai district, Debbarma urged voters not to support the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a coalition partner of the BJP-led state government. He claimed that a vote for the IPFT equates to aiding the BJP, calling for Tiprasa tribes to unify behind the TMP.

Debbarma argued that Chief Minister Manik Saha prioritizes party loyalty over tribal interests, contrasting this with TMP's commitment to putting tribal rights first. He expressed confidence that unity among the Tiprasa people would result in a triumph for TMP on April 17, when the election results are announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)