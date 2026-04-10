BJP's Bold Bid: Wooing Bengal's Women with Promises of Security and Prosperity

The BJP is making a calculated attempt to win over Bengal's women voters ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. By focusing on women's welfare, safety, and economic empowerment, the party is trying to challenge the 15-year hold of the TMC under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the BJP's plan to provide Rs 3,000 per month to every woman in Bengal, alongside promises of free travel on state-run buses and 33% reservation for women in government jobs. These promises are seen as an aggressive counter to the TMC's popular welfare schemes.

The BJP is not solely reliant on welfare measures; it is also addressing issues of women's safety by proposing women-specific squads and police stations. With these initiatives, the BJP seeks to gain an edge in the electoral battle by entering the emotional and political space dominated by Banerjee for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)