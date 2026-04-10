BJP's Bold Bid: Wooing Bengal's Women with Promises of Security and Prosperity
The BJP is targeting Bengal's women voters for the 2026 assembly polls, unveiling a manifesto with promises like Rs 3,000 monthly payouts, women's reservation in jobs, and safety measures. This strategy aims to challenge the TMC's influence by addressing women's empowerment and safety concerns in the state.
- Country:
- India
The BJP is making a calculated attempt to win over Bengal's women voters ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. By focusing on women's welfare, safety, and economic empowerment, the party is trying to challenge the 15-year hold of the TMC under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the BJP's plan to provide Rs 3,000 per month to every woman in Bengal, alongside promises of free travel on state-run buses and 33% reservation for women in government jobs. These promises are seen as an aggressive counter to the TMC's popular welfare schemes.
The BJP is not solely reliant on welfare measures; it is also addressing issues of women's safety by proposing women-specific squads and police stations. With these initiatives, the BJP seeks to gain an edge in the electoral battle by entering the emotional and political space dominated by Banerjee for years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Policies Amid Rising Tensions
TMC has destroyed Bengal with its 'cut-money' politics: Amit Shah at rally in Debra.
Bengal polls: Amit Shah promises Ghatal Master Plan execution within a year, says "TMC trashed flood plan"
People are suffering, but Mamata is more interested in making her nephew next CM of Bengal: Amit Shah.
TMC's 15-year rule nightmare for Bengal; BJP's poll manifesto -- Sankalp Patra -- to give new hope to state's women, youth: Amit Shah.