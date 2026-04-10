Farooq Abdullah Criticizes Nobel Prize Hype Amid Peace Talks
Farooq Abdullah critiques calls for the Nobel Peace Prize for Pakistani leaders involved in US-Iran peace talks, stressing the significance of humanity over awards. He argues that efforts should prioritize global peace and well-being rather than accolades. Abdullah's remarks came after prayers in Kashmir, voicing hope for enduring peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a statement on Friday, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah deemed it 'unfortunate' that there are calls for a Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in brokering peace between the US and Iran, highlighting the larger cause of humanity.
Abdullah responded to demands from within Pakistan for the Nobel acknowledgment to be awarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Gen Asif Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
He emphasized that the noble cause of humanity surpasses any accolade, expressing hope for the cessation of wars and lasting peace worldwide, after attending Friday prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.
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