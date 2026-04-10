Farooq Abdullah Criticizes Nobel Prize Hype Amid Peace Talks

In a statement on Friday, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah deemed it 'unfortunate' that there are calls for a Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in brokering peace between the US and Iran, highlighting the larger cause of humanity.

Abdullah responded to demands from within Pakistan for the Nobel acknowledgment to be awarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Gen Asif Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

He emphasized that the noble cause of humanity surpasses any accolade, expressing hope for the cessation of wars and lasting peace worldwide, after attending Friday prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.