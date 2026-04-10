Sikh Pilgrims Embark on Spiritual Journey to Pakistan for Khalsa Sajna Diwas

A procession of approximately 2,700 Sikh pilgrims ventured from India to Pakistan via the Attari border on a profound spiritual journey. They aimed to partake in the significant religious event, Khalsa Sajna Diwas, at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Punjab, Pakistan. This journey underscores the spiritual ties between pilgrim groups and their sacred sites.

The trip was efficiently organized by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar, alongside the Haryana and Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees. SGPC Amritsar played a pivotal role, sponsoring nearly 1,695 pilgrims. Their journey highlights the dedication to preserving and fostering religious customs.

Throughout their visit, the pilgrims are expected to pay homage at multiple historic shrines, including Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib, and others. Extensive preparations were made by the SGPC, ensuring ease of travel through documentation assistance, transportation, and provision of amenities at the border, showcasing organizational commitment to cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)