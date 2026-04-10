Iran Demands Asset Unfreezing and Ceasefire in Lebanon Before Peace Talks

In a high-stakes geopolitical maneuver, Iran has declared that the release of its frozen assets and the establishment of a ceasefire encompassing Lebanon are prerequisites to upcoming peace talks in Pakistan. These demands threaten to destabilize negotiations slated for Saturday.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated preparations for potential military action should the peace talks falter, underscoring the tinderbox state of affairs. Trump's comments came as Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism for a peaceful resolution but warned against any manipulative strategies by Iran.

The tense situation is further complicated by ongoing Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, which has led to a significant loss of life, including the death of 13 Lebanese service members. The unfolding crisis has had profound implications on global energy supplies and inflation, escalating economic pressures worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)