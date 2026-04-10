BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Ideological Duel in West Bengal Election

The BJP, in its West Bengal election manifesto, has vowed to establish the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of assuming power, sparking debates over its impact on the state's electoral dynamics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while unveiling the manifesto, affirmed a universal law for every citizen, emphasizing constitutional equality.

This bold promise of UCC, along with pledges to curb infiltration and cattle smuggling, underscores the BJP's campaign strategy centered on border security and identity politics. As the UCC targets Hindu vote consolidation, the TMC views it as an effort to polarize voters, potentially altering the political landscape as the election dates near.

The move reignites the ideological conflict over uniformity versus diversity in India's pluralistic society. Both BJP and TMC appear to be banking on this polarizing issue, framing the contest as one of consolidation against counter-consolidation, with significant implications for the 294 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)