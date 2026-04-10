Amid geopolitical turbulence, Ukraine's agriculture reels from soaring fertiliser costs due to the Iran conflict, highlighting the broader economic impacts of regional tensions. The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war shows potential for resolution, according to recent reports.

Military tensions escalate in Taiwan, with increasing Chinese naval activities creating a challenging atmosphere for the Taiwanese government. These developments come as Taiwan's opposition engages in peace talks with China, underscoring complex regional dynamics akin to the U.S. focus on Middle Eastern affairs.

In efforts to strengthen global alliances, the U.S. is asserting influence in Peru ahead of its elections, marking a pivotal shift in diplomatic priorities. Concurrently, diplomatic discussions progress amid the U.S. and Iran ceasefire, with international focus on energy supply and security in key regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)