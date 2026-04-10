Vance in the Middle: High-Stakes Talks with Iran

Vice President JD Vance is heading to Islamabad for critical negotiations with Iranian officials, marking a potential turning point in efforts to end ongoing hostilities. Tehran views Vance as a pragmatic figure within the Trump administration, nurturing hope for a diplomatic resolution.

Despite this optimism, tensions remain high as previous talks have faltered, and the U.S. stands firm on uranium enrichment issues. Iran desires a negotiation led by Vance, seen as a peace advocate, though the future of such discussions remains uncertain.

As Vance embarks on this mission, accompanied by key figures like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, the eyes of the international community are on Islamabad. This dialogue could be Vance's defining moment, shaping political futures and the global economic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)