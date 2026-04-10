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Xi Jinping's Vision: Unifying China and Taiwan for Peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's stance against Taiwan's independence during a meeting with Kuomintang leader Cheng Li-wun. Xi emphasized the importance of peaceful reunification and cooperation between the two sides of the strait to ensure regional stability. Cheng's visit aims to lessen tensions amid China's mounting military activities around Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:20 IST
Xi Jinping's Vision: Unifying China and Taiwan for Peace
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has firmly expressed that China will not tolerate Taiwanese independence, labeling it as the main threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait. In discussions with Cheng Li-wun, leader of Taiwan's largest opposition party Kuomintang (KMT), Xi advocated for advancing reunification efforts between both sides.

Cheng is visiting China as part of a peace mission aimed at reducing regional tensions, especially given the rising military pressure exerted by Beijing. During their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi reiterated that both mainland China and Taiwan are a single family desiring peace and development.

Despite the KMT signaling a preference for stronger ties with China, Taiwan's government maintains independence. The KMT seeks to navigate these complex waters by fostering mutually beneficial relations, with Cheng emphasizing that cross-strait interactions should prevent external forces from using the region as a geopolitical pawn.

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