Djibouti's Guelleh Secures Sixth Term Amidst Controversy

Djibouti's President Ismael Omar Guelleh has been re-elected with an overwhelming 97.8% of the votes, extending his rule to a sixth term, state-owned Radio Television Djibouti announced on Saturday. The election was characterized by the absence of major opposition parties, who have criticized the election process.

Guelleh's rule, which began in 1999 when he succeeded his uncle Hassan Gouled Aptidon, continues in the strategically significant East African nation that hosts several foreign military bases. An image of Guelleh with the caption 'RÉÉLU' — French for 're-elected' — was posted online by the president in celebration.

The recent election saw a turnout of 80.4%, but two significant opposition parties abstained, raising concerns about electoral impartiality. Despite internal criticism and protests, Djibouti remains an important regional hub due to its stable governance and investment in port infrastructure, serving as a gateway to Ethiopia.

(With inputs from agencies.)