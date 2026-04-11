Political Tensions Ignite Violence in Kannur Post-Election

Tensions have surged in Kannur, a northern Kerala district, following allegations by senior Congress leader V D Satheesan that the CPI(M) has orchestrated widespread violence after the April 9 Assembly elections.

Satheesan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take immediate action against these alleged threats, describing the incidents as acts of 'intolerance and fear' mainly targeting UDF backers. He criticized both state and district CPI(M) leadership for their silence over the violent occurrences.

The opposition leader highlighted incidents, including property damage and intimidation tactics, warning that such behaviour is unacceptable and calls for urgent intervention from authorities to maintain peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)