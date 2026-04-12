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Amaravati's Future: Land Sales to Clear Capital Debts

Andhra Pradesh's Municipal Minister P Narayana announced that debts for Amaravati's greenfield capital will be cleared by selling local land, emphasizing non-reliance on taxpayer money. With 5,000 acres set aside and plots already delivered to many, the move counters opposition accusations led by former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:38 IST
Amaravati's Future: Land Sales to Clear Capital Debts
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Andhra Pradesh's Municipal Minister P Narayana has revealed a strategic plan to repay the debts incurred from the development of Amaravati's greenfield capital without using taxpayers' money. Instead, 5,000 acres of Amaravati land have been earmarked for sale.

The state government aims to clear these debts by selling land valued at Rs 20 crore per acre upon the project's completion. According to Narayana, nearly 34,983 acres have been pooled for the capital, with the majority of returnable plots registered to farmers.

Despite opposition from former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who criticizes the project as impractical, Narayana stands by the vision of Amaravati as an international model city. The minister noted delays and heightened costs since 2019 but affirmed progress is gaining speed.

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