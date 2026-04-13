Hungary's Political Shift and Implications for Russian Relations
Hungary's political landscape has shifted with the defeat of Prime Minister Viktor Orban by Peter Magyar. The Kremlin is keen to maintain pragmatic ties with Hungary's new leadership. Orban's tenure was marked by close Russian ties, significant EU opposition, and controversial economic decisions affecting Ukraine and EU sanctions.
The Kremlin expressed its commitment on Monday to maintaining "highly pragmatic ties" with Hungary following a significant political shift in the country. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time ally of Russia, was defeated by Peter Magyar and his center-right Tisza party in Sunday's election.
Orban, renowned for his nationalist stance, led Hungary for 16 years, often aligning with Russia and the U.S. Trump administration. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Hungary's democratic choice, emphasizing a willingness to engage with Magyar's administration to benefit Moscow-Budapest relations.
During his tenure, Orban blocked significant financial aid to Ukraine and showed resistance to EU sanctions against Russia. Hungary continued purchasing Russian energy despite global tensions, and a Russian-built nuclear power plant is underway. As Hungary changes leadership, observers anticipate shifts in its foreign policy alignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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