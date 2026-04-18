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Modi Slams Opposition for Blocking Women's Reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties for blocking the women's reservation bill aimed at ensuring 33% quota for women in legislatures. He accused parties like Congress, TMC, and DMK of prioritizing self-serving politics over women's empowerment, leading to the defeat of the bill in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:14 IST
Modi Slams Opposition for Blocking Women's Reservation Bill
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on opposition parties for obstructing the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. He accused them of putting self-interest over women's empowerment by not allowing 33% reservation for women in legislatures.

In an address to the nation, Modi lamented how these parties, including Congress, TMC, and DMK, celebrated what he called 'selfish politics' at the expense of women's rights. He emphasized that the bill was crucial for empowering women without disempowering others.

Modi expressed disappointment with Congress and its allies, accusing them of divisive politics and undermining the constitutional process. He emphasized the urgent need for the bill, which aims to ensure balanced empowerment across India's regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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