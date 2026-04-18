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Modi Vows to Empower Women Despite Bill Defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned opposition parties, accusing them of thwarting efforts for women's reservation in India's legislatures. Despite the bill's defeat, Modi pledged continued efforts for women's empowerment. He criticized Congress and its allies for opposing a crucial amendment, highlighting their political motives over national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:34 IST
Modi Vows to Empower Women Despite Bill Defeat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Congress and its allies for blocking a crucial women's reservation bill in India's Parliament. In an emphatic address to the nation, Modi expressed disappointment in the bill's defeat but vowed to persist in efforts to empower women across the country.

Modi accused opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, TMC, and the SP, of prioritizing self-serving politics over national progress. He likened their actions to committing a 'sin of foeticide' by crushing women's dreams and challenged them for taking women's power for granted in India's political landscape.

The Prime Minister argued that this setback will not deter the government's resolve to ensure women's empowerment. He emphasized the importance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment and promised that efforts to grant women their rightful representation will continue, aiming to correct what he views as a historical injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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