Right-wing Fujimori secures unbeatable lead in Peru presidential election
Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori has gained an insurmountable lead in Peru's presidential runoff, securing 50.11% of votes and setting her on track to assume the presidency.
- Country:
- Peru
Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori gained an insurmountable lead in Peru's presidential runoff late on Tuesday, setting her on track to assume the presidency.
Fujimori, a four-time presidential hopeful and the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, scraped a razor-thin lead ahead of leftist rival Roberto Sanchez with 50.11% of votes, a slim 43,386-vote lead. Just about 40,213 potential votes remain to be counted.
The electoral authority has yet to declare a winner.
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