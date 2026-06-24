Rightwing Candidate Keiko Fujimori Gained An Insurmountable Lead In Perus Presidential Runoff Late On Tuesday

​Right-wing ​candidate Keiko Fujimori ‌gained an ​insurmountable lead in Peru's ‌presidential runoff late on Tuesday, setting her on track ‌to assume the presidency.

Fujimori, a ‌four-time presidential hopeful and the daughter of former President Alberto ⁠Fujimori, ​scraped ⁠a razor-thin lead ahead of leftist ⁠rival Roberto Sanchez with ​50.11% of votes, a slim ⁠43,386-vote lead. Just about 40,213 ⁠potential ​votes remain to be counted.

The electoral authority ⁠has yet to declare a ⁠winner.