Right-wing Fujimori secures unbeatable lead in Peru presidential election

Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori has gained an insurmountable lead in Peru's presidential runoff, securing 50.11% of votes and setting her on track to assume the presidency.

Reuters | Rightwing Candidate Keiko Fujimori Gained An Insurmountable Lead In Perus Presidential Runoff Late On Tuesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 10:15 IST
Right-wing Fujimori secures unbeatable lead in Peru presidential election
  • Country:
  • Peru

​Right-wing ​candidate Keiko Fujimori ‌gained an ​insurmountable lead in Peru's ‌presidential runoff late on Tuesday, setting her on track ‌to assume the presidency.

Fujimori, a ‌four-time presidential hopeful and the daughter of former President Alberto ⁠Fujimori, ​scraped ⁠a razor-thin lead ahead of leftist ⁠rival Roberto Sanchez with ​50.11% of votes, a slim ⁠43,386-vote lead. Just about 40,213 ⁠potential ​votes remain to be counted.

The electoral authority ⁠has yet to declare a ⁠winner.

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